Amazon officially orders Paper Girls comic adaptation to series

Did someone order delivery? A year after it was reported that a TV show based on the comic series Paper Girls was in development at Amazon, the studio has officially greenlit the series.

Written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, Paper Girls is a 30-issue comic series about a friend group of newspaper delivery girls who get more than they bargained for while making their routes on Halloween 1988. Caught in the midst of a conflict between warring factions of time travelers, the girls embark on an adventure through time to save the world. Vaughan and Chiang will be executive producers on the series, alongside Stephany Folsom and Halt & Catch Fire co-creators Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers. The latter three will serve as co-showrunners.

“As huge fans of what Brian and Cliff created in Paper Girls, we couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity to bring this incredible adventure to life,” Folsom, Cantwell, and Rogers said in a group statement. “This is a story with so much heart, and so many unique colors and dimensions – our sincere hope is not only to do justice to the source material, but to make Paper Girls unlike anything else currently on TV.”

Paper Girls is the latest comic written by Vaughan to be in development for on-screen adaptation, but with the pandemic, it's unclear which might see the light of day first. FX's Y, an adaptation of the Y: The Last Man comic Vaughan did with artist Pia Guerra, has hit a couple of roadblocks on the way to the screen — first losing its initial pair of showrunners last year, then recasting the lead role earlier this year.

Then there's The Great Machine, the filmed adaptation of the Ex Machina comic by Vaughan and artist Tony Harris that Legendary Pictures announced earlier this year. The name change is partly the result of casting Oscar Isaac, who already starred in a movie called Ex Machina, in the lead role of superhero-turned-mayor Mitchell Hundred. No word on Saga yet, though.

The small-screen adaptation of Vaughan's comic The Runaways has run for three seasons on Hulu.

