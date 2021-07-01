Get Disney+ free for 6 months with this rare Amazon bundle deal
If you've been eager to watch Disney+ titles like The Mandalorian, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, you're in luck: Amazon is offering six free months of Disney+ when you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited. You'll not only gain access to over 75 million songs, but also the ever-expanding library of Disney+ shows, films, and original productions.
Who Can Access the Deal
If you're not already subscribed to either Amazon Music Unlimited or Disney+, then you're a perfect candidate for this bundle. For Prime members, Amazon Unlimited Music costs $7.99 a month; Disney+ is normally also $7.99 a month. That means this is an incredibly sweet two-for-the-price-of-one deal.
Subscribe! Amazon Music Unlimited with six free months of Disney+, $7.99 per month, amazon.com
If you're already subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited but not Disney+, you can still gain three months of free access to the streamer. If you're currently subscribed to Disney+, you are not eligible for this deal.
Amazon Unlimited Music vs. Prime Music
Prime Music and Amazon Music Unlimited are two different music streaming services offered by Amazon. Whereas Prime Music is included with all Prime memberships and offers access to two million songs, Amazon Music Unlimited is $7.99 a month for Prime members (or $9.99 a month for non-Prime members) and offers access to over 75 million songs. Prime members can also opt for an annual subscription, which costs $79.
What's on Disney+
Disney+ is your hub for all things Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more. Popular titles include The Mandalorian, Loki, WandaVision, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. There's something for all your niche interests on Disney+: If you love sports dramedy, you can stream Big Shot, a basketball-focused show featuring John Stamos, or The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, a hockey reboot starring Lauren Graham. There's Star Wars: The Bad Batch for sci-fi enthusiasts, Black Panther for Marvel fans, and Hamilton for musical buffs. There's no shortage of animation, either, with films like Soul, Luca, and Moana included in the Disney+ library. And these are only a few of the hundreds of titles you can access with a Disney+ subscription.
If life were a video game, this bundle deal would be the ultimate entertainment expansion pack. Take advantage of this limited-time deal while you can and unlock six free months of Disney+ with a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited.
