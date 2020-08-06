Amazon orders A League of Their Own TV series, reveals changes to story line from film

Amazon Studios is officially rebooting the beloved 1992 sports comedy A League of Their Own as a TV series. The company also released new details about the project, which has been in development for years.

Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) will star and co-create the series along with Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle).

This reinterpretation of A League of Their Own promises to evoke "the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it."

“Twenty-eight years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked," said Graham and Jacobson in a statement. "We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life. It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.”

The original film told a fictionalized account of the real-life formation of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which existed from 1943 to 1954. The league was founded after the United States entered World War II as a way of continuing professional baseball league while many male athletes were overseas fighting in the war.

In addition to Jacobson, the new series stars Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne), D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Brain in Gear), Kelly McCormack (Killjoys), Roberta Colindrez (Vida), and Priscilla Delgado (The Protected). Jamie Babbit (But I'm a Cheerleader) directed the pilot. No premiere date has been set.

