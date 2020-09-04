Amazon finds its Jack Reacher in Titans star Alan Ritchson

Amazon has found its Jack Reacher for the streamer's upcoming drama series.

Alan Ritchson, who plays Hank Hall/Hawk on DC's Titans, will take the starring role of the character created by author Lee Child for his best-selling book series.

"I guess my joke about not fitting in bathtubs a couple weeks ago really killed at @amazonprimevideo," Ritchson wrote on Instagram to accompany the announcement. "This should be fun."

Produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios, the new Jack Reacher is written, executive-produced, and showrun by Prison Break's Nick Santora. The first season will be based on The Killing Floor, Child's first book in the series.

Tom Cruise previously portrayed Jack Reacher in a 2012 movie and its 2016 sequel. The character is a U.S. army veteran who frequently investigates suspicious activities.

Ritchson is a bit closer to Child's description of the character as a 6-foot-5, 200-plus-pound man. The actor appeared as Career Tribute Gloss in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, as well as voicing and portraying (through motion-capture) Raphael in the live-action/CG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies.

He first appeared as Hawk, of the superhero duo Hawk and Dove (alongside Minka Kelly), in a recurring role for the first season of Titans, and was upped to series regular for season 2. It's currently unknown if Jack Reacher will affect his responsibilities on Titans, which has been renewed for season 3.

Child also executive-produces Jack Reacher with Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross.