Amazon greenlights horror series based on I Know What You Did Last Summer movie

Amazon is moving forward with its I Know What You Did Last Summer TV show.

EW has confirmed that the streaming service ordered the YA horror show — which is based on the 1997 slasher film of the same name — to series.

Based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel, I Know What You Did Last Summer will follow a group of teenagers from a small town who are stalked by a killer after covering up a fatal accident on their graduation night a year ago. In other words, it has the same premise as the film. As of right now, there is no word on casting.

This modern take on the hit movie has been in the works for some time. Last year, Deadline reported that Aquaman's James Wan would direct the project. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum screenwriter Shay Hatten was originally attached to write the script, but that honor ended up going to Preacher's Sara Goodman.

The original I Know What You Did Last Summer was directed by Jim Gillespie, written by Kevin Williamson, and starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prince Jr. This is the second time someone has attempted to turn one of Williamson's horror movies into a TV show. An adaptation of Scream ran for two seasons on MTV before moving to VH1 for its rebooted third season, which aired last summer.

Produced by Sony Pictures TV, I Know What You Did Last Summer will be executive produced by Goodman, Hatten, Neal H. Moritz, and Pavun Shetty from Original Film, and Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear from Atomic Monster.

“We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios,” Sony Pictures Television Studios Co-President Jason Clodfelter said in the press release. “Neal Moritz and Original Films’ development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller.”

Amazon Studio's COO and Co-Head of Television Albert Cheng added: "The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie."

