All of Amazon's Fire TV sticks are at their lowest prices ever, starting at $17
Streamers, it's the best time all year to pick up Amazon's Fire TV Sticks.
The devices, which offer millions of TV episodes and movies as well as access to the most popular streaming platforms, are majorly on sale for Black Friday 2021. Currently, shoppers can pick up all four versions of the Fire Sticks up to 50 percent off, starting at just $17. All the prices are the lowest they've ever been, according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, with the Stick Lite even cheaper now than it was during Amazon's Prime Day.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Black Friday deals 2021
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $34.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Fire TV Stick Lite, $17.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
Even the newest Fire TV Stick, the 4K Max edition, is on sale for the first time since launching in October. The latest 4K Max is just $35 right now, and offers the highest resolution that shoppers can find from the Fire TV lineup by Amazon. It's 40 percent more powerful than the 4K Fire TV Stick, according to Amazon, with faster starts and easier navigation than ever. You can even use it with soundbars that support Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive, theater-like experience.
The best discounts on the Fire TV Sticks, however, are for the 3rd-generation Fire Stick and the 4K option, which are both 50 percent off right now. The former offers full HD definition, while the latter of course provides stunning 4K solutions for just $29. If you pick up the 3rd-generation Fire TV Stick, you can even grab it with special The Mandalorian-themed protective covers.
With all four sticks at their lowest prices ever, there's no better time to pick up these streaming devices. Shop them at Amazon now, and check out all the Black Friday streaming deals here.
