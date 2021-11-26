All of Amazon's Fire TV sticks are at their lowest prices ever, starting at $17

The devices, which offer millions of TV episodes and movies as well as access to the most popular streaming platforms, are majorly on sale for Black Friday 2021. Currently, shoppers can pick up all four versions of the Fire Sticks up to 50 percent off, starting at just $17. All the prices are the lowest they've ever been, according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, with the Stick Lite even cheaper now than it was during Amazon's Prime Day.