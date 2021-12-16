EW tested Amazon's 'most powerful' Fire TV Stick — here's what you need to know

Another enticing feature to the Fire TV stick family is its ability to connect to Alexa and use voice control, and by most measures, that performance carries over to the 4K Max. It's fast and quickly caught on to my demands without a long loading period. I asked Alexa to play Ted Lasso, and it automatically pulled up the Apple TV+ app right to the show's page. Yet if you want Alexa to play something that isn't available on streaming services and requires you to rent or buy it, it'll automatically take you to Prime Video's shopping page instead of a platform where you potentially have rented or purchased a movie or TV show. (For example, I had already rented Spider-Man: Far From Home from the Apple iTunes store separately and, therefore, the movie was available on Apple TV+ for me.)