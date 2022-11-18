PSA: The best-selling TV at Amazon is 47 percent off a full week before Black Friday
Although Black Friday is still a week away, Amazon is already dropping some of the biggest deals of the season on TVs, including a major markdown on its top-selling television overall.
Right now, you can have the best-selling Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $250, 47 percent off the original listing price of $470. Just as impressive, it's nabbed more than 20,000 five star ratings from shoppers.
The 50-inch smart TV allows you to watch over millions of movies and shows via subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, and more, and its quality can't be beat. Thanks to features like 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, the picture is clearer, more vivid, and brighter compared to its competitors.
Buy it! Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $249.99 (orig. $469.99) at amazon.com
"The picture quality is stunning. You can literally see the actor's pores and wrinkles. The sound quality is great… Nothing about it feels cheap or looks cheap," one shopper shared.
If hands-free is more your speed, the TV comes with a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, so you can use voice commands on both the TV and compatible speakers or soundbar. And with your compatible iPhone or iPad, you can use Airplay to share photos, videos, music, and more on the big screen.
If you are interested in gaming, the Amazon Fire TV has everything you need to plug and play with three HDMI inputs, so no gaming console gets left out. On top of that, the HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) lets you add separate audio equipment for a more enhanced sound.
"Honestly very impressed," wrote a shopper. "I don't need a lot of bells and whistles so I like when the things I do need a TV for are simple and seamless. It's super easy switching between [the] TV and three gaming consoles. Easy to add a HTML splitter and take advantage of more devices on one input if needed."
And if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can play a rotating selection of totally free games on Amazon's Cloud Gaming Service, Luna. Or you can download any other games from the app store, no console necessary.
If you are searching for a new TV, don't sleep on this: There's no guarantee this deal will last until Black Friday rolls around on November 25. Add the Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV to your cart while it's just $250.
