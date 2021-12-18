Amazon's latest Fire TV Cube is the ultimate way to streamline your entertainment center

While the lack of an HDMI cord is disappointing, the inclusion of HDMI CEC is a great feature. For HDMI CEC to work, you must make sure the setting is enabled on your TV. Once you have HDMI CEC enabled on your TV, it's easy to control multiple devices via the Fire TV Cube's voice-control feature. You can turn other devices that connect to your TV on and off with the proper voice command, and your TV will also automatically change to the correct input. This feature is especially useful to gamers, who are liable to have a slew of other devices, such as a PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch, attached to their TV. The HDMI CEC makes switching between each device and their correct input seamless and conveniently quick.