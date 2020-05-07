Amazon to air docuseries focusing on coronavirus heroes

Amazon is set to air a documentary series focusing on frontline heroes in the war on COVID-19.

Regular Heroes is an eight-episode series "highlighting the contributions and personal sacrifices of just some of today’s most generous individuals who are going above and beyond to support their communities" during the crisis."

Profiled individuals in the first episode include a New York City healthcare worker, a New Orleans grocer, and a Los Angeles woman who assists the homeless.

"This show is inspired by the individuals who give so much to others every day of the year but even more so during this challenging time; they are true role models," said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.

Grammy Winner Alicia Keys will help host the first episode, which will include her new song "Good Job." "I’m happy to know this series will not only give support to but also put a face on the incredible people," wrote Keys. "They are the ones we clap for each night at 7 p.m. in New York. These are the Heroes. And I’m so honored to celebrate them!!”

Regular Heroes premieres Friday, May 8, with a new episode each week.

