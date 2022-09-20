Watch the first five minutes of the new season, including a big change for the first leg of the race.

When in Rome, do as the Romans do. And when in Germany… take a log flume ride to the start line of your reality TV competition series! That is the unique delivery on display as the contestants on season 34 of The Amazing Race arrive in style in Munich for the first ever Amazing Race to begin outside of the United States.

How do we know this? Because we watched it! "How is that possible?" you may ask, your eyes firmly affixed to the calendar marking Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS as the official season premiere date and time. That's because we have the exclusive first five minutes of the aforementioned premiere, and you can watch it yourself right here and right now.

THE AMAZING RACE The cast of 'The Amazing Race' season 34 | Credit: Kit Karzen/CBS

Feast your eyes on Nymphenburg Palace, where the 12 teams — including former NFL coach Rex Ryan and his golfing buddy, as well as Big Brother veterans Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss — are greeted by host Phil Keoghan, just waiting with bated breath to start arching his eyebrow.

Not only will you learn about the identical twin sisters who just met one year ago, and not only will you be introduced to a very, very excited contestant named Abby, but you'll get to see Keoghan informing the teams of all the new twists. Twists like, the first time ever starting the race outside of the U.S. (We're pretty sure they figured that one out.) Twists like no non-elimination legs for the first time ever. ("If you arrive last, you will be eliminated.") And also a brand new twist called… The Scramble!

Wait, what is the Scramble? And why does it sound so awesome? It seems as if there are three different Munich-based challenges on the first leg of the race, but instead of all the teams having to finish them in a specific order (with the clue given after completing the first one leading to the second task, and so on), now each team can do the three challenges in any order they please.

THE AMAZING RACE Phil Keoghan and the cast of 'The Amazing Race' season 34 | Credit: Kit Karzen/CBS

That sounds super chaotic. Which means we kind of love it. Will the teams base their decisions on geography? Or will they go in order of perceived difficulty? Or will they instead employ the time-tested method known as eeny-meeny-miny-moe? We have no idea! But we do know the first five minutes are awaiting you at the top of this post, and there is plenty to chew on when it comes to both the teams and the twists. It is a truly an eyebrow-raising adventure. Literally.

