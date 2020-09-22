The Amazing Race type TV Show network CBS genre Reality

While racing around the world may not currently be possible due to COVID-19, at least you can still watch other people do it. CBS has released the cast for season 32 of The Amazing Race, and it includes some familiar faces.

Former NFL teammates DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge will be competing together. Running back Williams and tight end Barnidge played together on the Carolina Panthers, where Williams led the league in touchdown runs one season and also made a Pro Bowl. Also racing this season are Olympic hurdlers Kellie Wells-Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette, as well as pro volleyball players Riley and Maddison McKibbin. Eleven teams in total will be battling for the $1 million prize.

While most international travel is still shut down, this edition of the CBS reality competition franchise (which will premiere Oct. 14 on CBS) was actually filmed well before the coronavirus pandemic struck. In fact, the show was in the middle of filming the follow-up 33rd season when it had to cease production and send teams back home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Coming back for the 32nd time on The Amazing Race, I feel we are in a privileged position to show what is right in the world, and to show what’s good in the world,” says host Phil Keoghan in a video promo for the season (watch above). “There’s never been a more important time.”

The teams will start at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and travel to their first destination, Trinidad and Tobago. Along the route, teams will travel to France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil, and more. Along the way, the pairs will take part in challenges, including several indigenous-themed competitions. Says Keoghan: “I feel like we’ve got back to what I’ve always loved about the show, which is giving an opportunity to so-called ordinary people a chance to race.”

To see the teams in action, check out the video above, and peruse their official photos below.

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS

Front row, from left to right: Eswar Dhinakaran, Aparna Dhinakaran, Kellie Wells-Brinkley, LaVonne Idlette. Middle row, from left to right: Leo Brown, Alana Folsom, Nathan Worthington, Cody Buell, Kaylynn Williams, Haley Williams, Hung Nguyen, Chee Lee. Back row, from left to right: DeAngelo Williams, Gary Barnidge, Will Jardell, James Wallington, Riley McKibbin, Maddison McKibbin, Jerry Eaves, Frank Eaves.

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS

DeAngelo Williams (36) and Gary Barnidge (34)

Former NFL stars from Charlotte, N.C. and Middleburg, Fla.

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS

Eswar (24) and Aparna Dhinakaran (26)

Siblings from Fremont and Berkeley, Calif.

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS

Jerry (61) and Frank (25) Eaves

Father and son from Louisville, Ky.

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS

Kaylynn (30) and Haley Williams (31)

Sisters from Bluffton, S.C.

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS

Chee Lee (38) and Hung Nguyen (39)

Married parents from Houston, Tex.

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS

Kellie Wells-Brinkley (37) and LaVonne Idlette (34)

Olympic hurdlers from Richmond, Va. and Hampton, Va.

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS

Leo Brown (31) and Alana Folsom (29)

Dating from Somerville, Mass.

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS

Riley (31) and Maddison McKibbin (29)

Pro volleyball players from Honolulu, Hawaii

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS

Michelle (34) and Victoria Newland (33)

Sisters from Lafayette, La.

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS

Nathan Worthington (39) and Cody Buell (33)

Best friends from Dayton, Tenn. and Paint Lick, Ky.

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS

Will Jardell (30) and James Wallington (31)

Dating from Nederland, Tex. and Grand Rapids, Mich.

Related content: