The Amazing Johnathan, irreverent magician and stand-up comedian, dies at 63

The Amazing Jonathan, the audacious magician and stand-up comedian who was a longtime headliner on the Las Vegas Strip and a fixture on late-night TV, died Tuesday following a long battle with heart disease. He was 63.

His wife, stuntwoman and fellow magician Anastasia Synn, confirmed the news to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. His sister Gail McGuire also paid tribute to him on Facebook, writing, "Our hearts are broken. John lived life as he wanted and brought so many laughs to thousands with his brand of humor… The world is a little less funny today."

Johnathan Edward Szeles was born Sept. 9, 1958, in Detroit. The self-described "Freddy Krueger of comedy" got his start as a street magician in San Francisco and became known for shocking stunts like (seemingly) spiking his own tongue and sucking on his own dangling eyeball.

Amazing Johnathan The Amazing Johnathan | Credit: Bobby Bank/WireImage

He appeared on dozens of TV shows over the course of his career, including Comedy Central's One Night Stand and Premium Blend, Criss Angel's Mindfreak, HBO's Young Comedian's Special, and Late Night With David Letterman. Szeles had a popular residency at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas, performed for two presidents, co-created a game show called Ruckus with Merv Griffin, and scored his own one-hour special, Wrong on Every Level.

In 2007, the Las Vegas Journal-Review reported that Szeles had been diagnosed with a serious heart condition. During an interview with The Guardian in 2014, Szeles said he'd been told he had a year to live.

Szeles' life, career, and health struggles were also explored in the 2019 Hulu film The Amazing Johnathan Documentary.