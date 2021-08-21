Amanda Seyfried remembers Big Love costar Bill Paxton 4 years after his death: 'I miss him'

Amanda Seyfried posted a moving tribute to the late Bill Paxton on Friday, more than four years after the actor's death at age 61.

Seyfried and Paxton costarred on the HBO series Big Love from 2006 to 2011, with Paxton playing the patriarch of a fundamentalist Mormon family that practices polygamy. Seyfried played the family's eldest daughter.

"Bill and me," Seyfried wrote on Instagram, alongside an old photo of the two actors. "I got so lucky to know this man and feel his bright, warm light so often while playing his daughter on Big Love. He was wonderful and so deeply loved and I miss him."

Paxton died of a stroke in February 2017, after complications from heart surgery. His death prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes from Hollywood, with many remembering his warmth and talent.

In the wake of his death, Seyfried paid tribute to Paxton in a statement to PEOPLE, calling him "an amazing and supportive father-figure to me in my early career." She added, "Incredibly inspired and full of life at every turn, he made you feel like everything was possible. This is a terrible loss."

Aaron Paul, who played Seyfried's onscreen husband on Big Love, also honored Paxton in a comment on the actress's Instagram post, writing, "What a beautiful and rare light that man was."

In addition to Big Love, Paxton was known for his roles in Aliens, Apollo 13, Twister, and Titanic, among many other films and shows. He received three Golden Globe nominations for his performance on the HBO series, and an Emmy nod in 2012 for his work on the miniseries Hatfields & McCoys.