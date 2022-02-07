The new TV series from showrunner Liz Meriwether will chart the rise and fall of the controversial Theranos founder.

Earlier this year, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was officially found guilty on four counts of defrauding investors after years of headlines about how her promised miracle blood-testing technology had no scientific basis. Now we can expect the fictionalized retellings of her story to start rolling in, and first up is Hulu's The Dropout from showrunner Liz Meriwether (New Girl).

Amanda Seyfried stars as Holmes in this series, and based on the first trailer her portrayal seems to focus on Holmes' lofty ambitions of creating a personal device capable of performing blood tests with only a single drop of blood.

"Together, we are making health care accessible to everyone in this country," Seyfried's Holmes declares immodestly.

In order to achieve this dream, she drops out of Stanford — hence the title. But that begs the question, voiced by another character, of how she's supposed to pull off this very complicated feat of chemical engineering with only a high school education. But her ambitions impress some of her elders (such as one character played by Succession's Alan Ruck, who notes "these kids don't overthink — they don't want to get bogged down with the way things have always been done, they want to change things now!"

But when the science fails to come through, Seyfried's Holmes has to rely even more on her lofty rhetoric to convince investors that Theranos' promises are still possible. At one point, we see her staring at herself in the mirror, practicing Holmes' famously deep public voice.

The Dropout premieres March 3 on Hulu. Watch the trailer above.