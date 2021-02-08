Watch Amanda Gorman celebrate pandemic heroes in Super Bowl poem

Amanda Gorman just brought poetry to Super Bowl LV.

After electrifying the nation with her moving recitation at Joe Biden's inauguration, the U.S.'s first youth poet laureate delivered another powerful reading on Sunday and became the first person to recite a poem at the Super Bowl.

Image zoom Credit: CBS

With her original poem, Gorman honored three honorary captains at Super Bowl LV: educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner, and veteran James Martin. Dorner then presided over the coin toss at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

In the pretaped video, Gorman highlighted the ways each individual served their community during the pandemic.

"Today we honor our three captains for their actions and impact in a time of uncertainty and need," she began. "They've taken the lead, exceeding all expectations and limitations, uplifting their communities and neighbors as leaders, healers, and educators."

She brought her creative flair to spotlight each person, like James who "felt the wounds of warfare" or Suzie, who proves "that even in tragedy, hope is possible."

"Let us walk with these warriors, charge on with these champions, and carry forth the call of our captains," Gorman concluded. "We celebrate them by acting with courage and compassion. By doing what is right and just. For while we honor them today, it is they who every day honor us."

Earlier this week, Gorman talked about the meaning behind her performance.

"Poetry at the Super Bowl is a feat for art & our country, because it means we're thinking imaginatively about human connection even when we feel siloed," she tweeted. "I'll honor 3 heroes who exemplify the best of this effort. Here's to them, to poetry, & to a #SuperBowl like no other."

Miley Cyrus, Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church, and H.E.R. also performed before the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Weeknd is also set to take the stage for his highly anticipated halftime show.