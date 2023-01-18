The former Nickelodeon star will join Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli, and Lori Beth Denberg for a panel at the convention in March.

Amanda Bynes to reunite with All That costars for '90s Con

Bring in the dancing lobsters!

Amanda Bynes is set to reunite with her All That costars Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli, and Lori Beth Denberg at '90s Con at the Connecticut Convention Center in March.

Bynes and her former Nickelodeon posse will join a roster of other '90s staples, including alums of Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Nate Richert), Saved by the Bell (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley), Hocus Pocus (Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw), and more for the nostalgic convention, which will take place from March 17 to 19.

2011 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals Amanda Bynes | Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Fans can attend a panel featuring Bynes and her former costars, participate in a meet-and-greet, and take photos with the cast. A replica of Nickelodeon's famed orange couch will also be on deck for photo ops.

"I'm really excited to reunite with my castmates and meet the fans," Bynes said in a statement.

Mitchell, who attended last year's convention, added, "What better way to return than with the All That gang?"

Bynes joined the cast of All That, a sketch-comedy series billed as Saturday Night Live for tweens, during its third season in 1996 and starred in it until 2002. The show led to several spin-offs for its young stars, including Bynes' The Amanda Show, which ran for three seasons between 1999 and 2002. Nickelodeon revived All That in 2019, with original stars Mitchell, Denberg, Kenan Thompson, and Josh Server making cameos in the premiere.

ALL THAT The cast of 'All That' | Credit: Everett Collection

'90s Con marks Bynes' first public event since the termination of her nine-year conservatorship last March. In contrast to Britney Spears' court battle to terminate her conservatorship, Bynes was able to end hers fairly promptly and with the full support of her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes.

"Lynn is so proud of Amanda and the progress she has made and looks forward to having a mother-daughter relationship with Amanda outside of the conservatorship," Tamar Arminak, a lawyer for Bynes' parents, previously told EW.

Bynes said in her own statement, "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter."

