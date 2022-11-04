It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend.

On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)

"Getting closer. If you know what I mean," the actress wrote on Instagram, along with some winking emojis, teasing her upcoming reboot. "Also, if you're in LA and you like to smile—go see Tony at The Catalina Jazz Club. So good."

The beloved ABC comedy ran from 1984-1992 for eight seasons. Danza starred as Tony Micelli, a widower and former major league baseball player who moves his daughter, Samantha, from Brooklyn, N.Y., to Connecticut, where he takes a job as a live-in housekeeper for Angela and helps to look after her son Jonathan (Pintauro).

As Milano's post hinted, a Who's the Boss? sequel is in the works at Amazon Freevee, in which Milano and Danza are set to reprise their roles as Samantha and Tony. Set in the original home featured in the hit '80s sitcom, the series will take place 30 years from where it left off, focusing on a retired Tony and his relationship with Samantha, who is now a single mom. As of June, Pintauro and Light weren't involved in the project and have no plans to return to their roles.

Though Danza initially was not interested in rebooting the show, fans were happy when he had a change of heart in 2020.

Norman Lear will serve as executive producer, along with One Day at a Time EPs Mike Royce and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, who are also writers for the show.