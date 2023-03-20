Alyssa Milano praises Charmed reunion at 90s Con: 'What a gift!'

Attendees at the nostalgia-filled 90s Con were charmed to see several stars of the original Charmed reunite over the weekend. And although Alyssa Milano didn't make it, she did celebrate the moment from afar.

In an Instagram post Sunday, the actress got in on the fun by posting a photo of her screen sisters Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan, and Holly Marie Combs at the fan event and writing, "This makes me happy for the OG Charmed fans. What a gift!"

Doherty, McGowan, and Combs were joined by fellow Charmed alums Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory, and Drew Fuller for their panel, which took place in Hartford, Conn.

The 'Charmed' reunion at 90s Con The 'Charmed' reunion at 90s Con | Credit: Nick Cinea/ courtesy of Thats4Entertainment

Running from 1998 to 2006 on the WB, Charmed initially chronicled the supernatural adventures of sibling witches Prue, Piper, and Phoebe Halliwell (played by Doherty, Combs, and Milano). Doherty exited the series in season 3, and McGowan stepped in as the Halliwells' half-sister Paige for the next four seasons. The CW rebooted Charmed in 2018 with an all-new cast led by Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, and Sarah Jeffrey — a decision that was poorly received by Combs and McGowan.

The original show became infamous for on-set tension between Doherty and Milano, but the latter has said their relationship is in a better place these days. Milano acknowledged in 2021 that she's "proud of Charmed" but still grapples with regret over how she handled the friction during production.

"I would say we are cordial. I can take responsibility for a lot of our tension that we had, feeling that I was in competition rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about," Milano told Entertainment Tonight. "I have some guilt about my part in that."

Milano also said Doherty's breast cancer diagnosis in 2015 prompted her to reach out to her former costar. She now sends Doherty direct messages "every couple of months to check in" after Doherty announced that her cancer had returned in 2020. "I have respect for her," Milano said. "[She's a] great actress, loves her family so much, and I just wish I could've felt strong enough in who I was to recognize that [back] then."

