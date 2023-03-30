"Do pay attention, because [COVID] pops up and wants to give you kisses."

Alyssa Farah Griffin has COVID again, not on The View for second time in 2 weeks

Alyssa Farah Griffin isn't on The View for the second time in two weeks after contracting COVID once again.

Panel moderator and Oscar-winning Ghost actress Whoopi Goldberg revealed that Griffin would sit out Thursday's episode at the top of the live broadcast.

"Hello, hello, and welcome to The View," Goldberg said, addressing the camera. "Unfortunately, Alyssa is not with us again because she's got COVID."

She continued, cautioning the crowd to maintain caution amid the spread of coronavirus.

"We keep telling people, it's not gone. It's still out there, so do pay attention, because it pops up and wants to give you kisses," she said. Sunny Hostin added that Griffin — a former Donald Trump White House associate — "was fine" and "took Paxlovid," but unfortunately came down with "one of those rebound cases that we hear so much about."

"I don't know about all of that," Goldberg finished. "I just know she ain't here!"

Alyssa Farah Griffin Alyssa Farah Griffin | Credit: ABC

On the March 22 episode of The View, Goldberg revealed that Griffin would miss that week's shows after an initial COVID diagnosis.

"Alyssa is not here because, unfortunately, she has COVID. Yeah, it's still around," the performer warned at the time.

In November, Goldberg, 67, missed several episodes of The View after contracting coronavirus. She also got COVID in January 2022, noting that her diagnosis "was a shock, because I'm triple vaxxed, I haven't been anywhere, I haven't done anything," per ABC. "It's one of those things where you think, I've done everything I was supposed to do... Yeah, it doesn't stop Omicron."

Prior to that, a planned interview with Kamala Harris descended into chaos on The View set after Hostin and cohost Ana Navarro were asked to exit the set after they tested positive for COVID during the telecast.

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: