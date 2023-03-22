Alyssa Farah Griffin not on The View amid COVID diagnosis

The conservative cohost missed Wednesday's episode after contracting coronavirus, Whoopi Goldberg announced on the air.

Coronavirus has come for another cohost on The View.

Four months after Whoopi Goldberg missed several episodes of the long-running ABC talk show after contracting COVID, conservative panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin was absent from Wednesday's episode because she, too, tested positive for the virus.

Goldberg revealed Griffin's COVID diagnosis at the top of the live broadcast, after only four permanent cohosts — Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines — walked out to sit at the Hot Topics table.

Alyssa Farah Griffin on 'The View' Alyssa Farah Griffin on 'The View' | Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

"Hello and welcome to The View. Alyssa is not here because, unfortunately, she has COVID. Yeah, it's still around," Goldberg said of the former Donald Trump associate.

Hostin took Griffin's usual seat, with Haines joking that the audience should "meet our new conservative, Sunny Hostin!" as the latter lifted up her arms and smiled.

"So, feel better," Goldberg continued, addressing Griffin before revealing a special guest for Thursday's episode. "Tune in tomorrow when U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy gives us the latest on the COVID crisis and other healthcare issues. We've got some questions."

Griffin joined The View as a permanent cohost in late 2022 alongside regular guest panelist Ana Navarro. Both women boarded the show after controversial View personality Meghan McCain departed the series in 2021, leaving the show without a steady conservative voice until Griffin's hiring.

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

