Um, Kevin's house on This Is Us is Alyson Hannigan's real-life home

This Is Us Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Did you know that a Pearson home is actually a Hannigan home?

You did not know this. But this is the This Is Us news that Alyson Hannigan brings you today.

The How I Met Your Mother alum has revealed that NBC's time-hopping family drama has filmed in her L.A.-area house, which has been rented out in the past for film shoots by the previous owners. "I think my house's resume is probably longer than mine," Hannigan said on SiriusXM's The Michelle Collins Show. "When we moved in, we were like, 'Well, we will never do that, we know what productions do to locations and all that.' I would say at least twice a month get requests because the house is just known. And it turned out, our neighbor was the director, and we were like, 'If we are ever going to do it, we would do it for that show because it's so good and… long-running shows, the crews are always very respectful.'"

this is us, Alyson Hannigan Alyson Hannigan's house is a filming location for 'This Is Us' | Credit: nbc. inset: Nick Agro/getty images

Hannigan also shared that she and her husband received some unexpected home improvement from the arrangement. "Not only did they give us our house back in wonderful shape, they fixed things that I had damaged," she raved. "So they were touching up some paint or whatever, and there was clearly like one of my kids' handprints on a wall, and they're like, 'Would you like us to do that as well?' And I'm like, 'I know that wasn't from you, but yeah, thank you!' So they fixed damage that I had done. We've got a lot of wood or whatever, but you can't tape anything to it or it takes some of the stain off, and I didn't know that on my first Halloween, and I taped to this beautiful door. I forever see, like, little tape marks. No, they fixed that too! I was like 'You guys!'"

Wondering which Pearson lives in her house? EW has confirmed that the House of Hannigan is the future home that Rebecca (Mandy Moore) tells Kevin (Justin Hartley) to build in memory of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), and it, of course, has been seen in multiple flash-forward scenes over the last few seasons. So maybe the mystery person in the white car will turn out not to be Kate (Chrissy Metz) or Philip (Chris Geere), but Hannigan arriving home early and interrupting the shoot?

The final season of This Is Us is slated to debut in early 2022.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: