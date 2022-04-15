"I think Alycia Debnam-Carey got tired of being spritzed down with a spray bottle," co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss says.

Alycia Debnam-Carey will get 'pretty sweaty' on Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead Close this dialog window Streaming Options

What the hell is going on with Alicia Clark on Fear the Walking Dead? She got bit by a walker in the season 7 midseason finale, so she chopped her arm off (keeping the bones as part of her new look, which is an entirely different discussion).

But instead of Alicia (played by Alycia Debnam-Carey) either dying because she didn't cut her arm off in time or being okay because she did, we saw something else. "What we see with Alicia is unique," co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told us after the finale. "She amputates the arm. She wakes up and is still suffering from fevers. And as Will states in the episode, it's not clear whether that's from the walker bite, from sepsis, or from the way she cut off her arm. But we see it's something she's been dealing with for a while, and something she will be dealing with as we continue the season."

With the Fear premiere (hey, rhyming!) set for Sunday, April 17, on AMC, and it — SPOILER ALERT! — being a big one for Alicia (and Alycia), we thought we'd check back in with the showrunners to see if the character will still be making like Peggy Lee with the fevers.

"As we saw in the end of 7A, she was suffering from a fever caused either by the walker bite she sustained or by the way in which her arm was amputated," Chambliss says. "And that fever and its accompanying infection is going to be something that will be with her over the course of the season. It will be something she'll be struggling with and will also define kind of her course of action and who she becomes going forward."

Alycia Debnam-Carey on 'Fear the Walking Dead' Alycia Debnam-Carey on 'Fear the Walking Dead' | Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC

So with all these fevers, just how sweaty is Alicia going to be moving forward? "She's going to be pretty sweaty," Chambliss says with a laugh. "I think Alycia Debnam-Carey got tired of being spritzed down with a spray bottle."

As if battling a zombie infection that might eventually kill her is not enough, Alicia also has to deal with going to war with her former friend and current tower tough guy Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). It's a battle that will define the second half of season 7.

"7B is going to be something we haven't seen before on Fear," says Chambliss, "where we see a character that we know and love become kind of the ultimate villain. And we see the people who were his friends and the person who is arguably his best friend, Alicia Clark, have to go up against him. And we are going to see what this does to Alicia, what it shows her about herself. And ultimately, we're going to kind of ask the question whether or not their relationship can survive going forward."

But even as the war rages between Alicia and Victor, there will be other factors at play. "We've explored a lot of the threats that this nuclear landscape holds for our characters," co-showrunner Ian Goldberg teases. "But we have not seen everything. It's a really dangerous world out there outside the confines of Strand's Tower. So if you think we've seen all of the threats from the fallout, you have not. There are more to come."

And they will begin coming April 17 on AMC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: