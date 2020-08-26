Altered Carbon canceled by Netflix after two seasons
Diyah Pera/Netflix
Altered Carbon isn't going to re-sleeve after this.
Netflix has canceled the ambitious sci-fi series after two troubled seasons, EW has confirmed.
The show was based on the classic cyberpunk noir novel by Richard K. Morgan and launched in 2018 starring Joel Kinnaman as future mercenary Takeshi Kovacs and included 10 episodes. The show underwent a recasting for a scaled-down season 2 that lasted eight episodes with Anthony Mackie taking over the lead role. Critics gave the second season higher marks than the first, according to Rotten Tomatoes, yet the show's audience score plummeted.
Netflix made the decision a while ago and is not COVID-19 related, sources say. The biggest factor was the show's cost vs. its viewership.
