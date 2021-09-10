Fox's Alter Ego is truly shaping up to be a singing competition like you've never seen before.

EW can exclusively reveal the first look at the avatars that will be competing on the show, which is being touted as the world's first avatar singing competition show and the next iteration of the musical competition series. In it, 20 aspiring singers from all walks of life will compete, but not as themselves. Instead, they get to create their dream avatar, or alter ego, to reinvent themselves.

Check out the photos below for the first look at five of those alter egos, including St. Luna, Night Journey, Lover Boy, Kai, and Fern.

Alter Ego St. Luna | Credit: FOX

Alter Ego Night Journey | Credit: FOX

Alter Ego Lover Boy | Credit: FOX

Alter Ego Kai | Credit: FOX

Alter Ego Fern | Credit: FOX

The series is hosted by Rocsi Diaz, with Will.i.am, Grimes, Alanis Morissette and Nick Lachey serving on the judging panel. Lachey will also give an exclusive backstage tour and show the viewer how the Alter Ego motion capture technology works during a 30-minute Masked Singer sneak peek special after the FOX NFL Sunday double-header on Sept. 12.

Alter Ego premieres after The Masked Singer on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.