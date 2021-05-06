Alone on Grizzly Mountain: First trailer reveals survival series' most dangerous season yet

Alone (TV Series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

After surviving a year that forced many of us into varying degrees of isolation, there's one thing we can pretty much all be thankful for: At least we weren't living with grizzly bears.

The same can't be said for the competitors on season 8 of the History Channel's hit survival-based reality series, Alone. If you've been living in the woods like some of its contestants and haven't heard of the show, which boasts celebrity fans from Kylie Jenner to Tom Hanks, you can get a sense of the wild stakes in the exclusive trailer for its new season above.

The location changes with each installment, but the rules stay mostly the same: 10 wilderness experts compete to see who can survive the longest in total isolation. There are no camera crews. No producers stationed nearby. Their only links to the outside world are a satellite phone they can use to tap out and weekly medical check-ins to ensure they're healthy enough to continue. Equipped with just 10 items selected from a pre-approved list of basic, low-tech gear and a camera kit for filming themselves, the last man or woman standing returns to civilization with a $500,000 prize.

Alone The contestants of 'Alone' season 8 | Credit: Brendan George Ko/History

But this year, in addition to battling the usual hunger, loneliness, and brutal elements, contestants will have to endure the series' most dangerous location yet. According to the History Channel, Chilko Lake, British Columbia, also known as Grizzly Mountain, is home to the densest population of grizzly bears, the deadliest predator in North America.

And as you can see from the trailer, they seem eager to meet their new neighbors.

Oh, and there are also cougars to consider. And wolves. And who knows what else. In season 6, after a contestant (Jordan Jonas) managed to fell a moose with a bow and arrow, a wolverine began sneaking into his camp at night and stealing his meat, which he naively thought he had protected from scavengers by building an elaborate storage canopy. But these contestants are no slouches. The crafty survivalist rigged an alarm system from repurposed tin cans, and, in the dead of night, managed to kill the pesky, and notoriously ferocious, wolverine with a thrown ax.

Then he ate it… and went on to win after 77 days in the wild.

See what it will take to win Alone season 8 when it premieres Thursday, June 3, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

