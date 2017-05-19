Ally McBeal: Where are they now?

A rising star when he joined Ally McBeal in the series' fourth season—having already picked up his first Oscar nomination for 1992's Chaplin, as well as appeared in various popular Brat Pack movies—Downey was written off the show after one season because of his substance abuse problems, though he was nominated for an Emmy and won a Golden Globe for his performance. After becoming sober, he returned to the entertainment industry and ascended once again, solidifying his comeback with his second Oscar nomination, for 2008's Tropic Thunder. In recent years, he is best known for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in various films taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with 2008's Iron Man and continuing with the recent Spider-Man: Homecoming and the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. He also played Sherlock Holmes in two films directed by Guy Ritchie and is set to play Dr. Dolittle in a 2019 film about the character.