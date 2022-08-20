Ally McBeal sequel series in the works featuring a Black female lead

Calista Flockhart has reportedly been approached to reprise her role in some capacity.

Court could be in session again for Ally McBeal.

A sequel to the hit '90s legal dramedy is in the early stages of development at ABC, EW has learned. According Deadline Hollywood, which first reported the news, the sequel will not focus on the original series' title character famously played by Calista Flockhart, but instead will follow a young Black woman who joins Cage and Fish — or whatever its newly revamped equivalent might be — fresh out of law school.

The character is believed to be the daughter of Ally's D.A. roommate Renée Raddick (Lisa Nicole Carson) from the original series, per Deadline. Karin Gist, whose credits include Grey's Anatomy and Mixed-ish, is writing and executive-producing.

EW has reached out to ABC for comment.

The cast of 'Ally McBeal' The cast of 'Ally McBeal' | Credit: Everett

Flockhart is said to have been approached to reprise her role in an unknown capacity, as well as to executive-produce the new series, though a deal has not yet been made. Meanwhile, original series creator David E. Kelley has reportedly given his blessing to the sequel but does not plan to be involved.

Ally McBeal ran from 1997 to 2002 on Fox, and followed the loves, losses, and triumphs of the eponymous attorney and her colorful co-workers. The series won over fans and critics alike, particularly in its early years, receiving the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy in 1998 and 1999, as well as the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1999.

In addition to Flockhart and Carson, Greg Germann, Jane Krakowski, Gil Bellows, Portia de Rossi, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Peter MacNicol, Lucy Liu, Vonda Shepard, and more starred on the show. It's not yet known, who, if anyone, might return for the new iteration.

