All The Voice season 21 singers who've gotten four-chair turns

Season 21 of The Voice is bursting with talent.

Between superstar Ariana Grande becoming the newest coach and Kelly Clarkson and John Legend not wanting Blake Shelton to win again, the coaches have turned up the dial on their competitiveness. This is especially apparent when they all spin around for a contestant and then pitch them to ditch the other coaches and join their team. Here, all the singers so far who sang their way to a coveted four-chair turn.

Girl Named Tom

Country trio Girl Named Tom got the season off to a memorable start. The siblings from Ohio wowed the judges with their beautiful harmonies and rendition of Crosby, Stills, and Nash's "Helplessly Hoping." After a fierce debate, the family band joined Team Kelly.

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten is getting the second chance she deserves. After she landed on the charts in the '90s with her single "Come in Out of the Rain," the Memphis-born contestant's record deal came to an end. Since then, she has worked as a backup singer and toured with artists including Martina McBride, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw. Her soulful version of the Beatles' "We Can Work It Out" earned her a standing ovation from the coaches. But she ultimately picked Blake Shelton.

Gymani

Georgia singer Gymani boldly chose to cover Ariana Grande's "POV" right in front of her, and it paid off. The single mother of two — who was inspired by her mother, who had a band — made Grande's hit song her own. She sang it so well, the star was ready to call the song Gymani's, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the clip of her performance has racked up more than three million views. In a shocking turn of events, though, Gymani chose Kelly as her coach instead of joining Team Ariana.

Carson Peters

Since he was 3, Carson Peters has been playing the fiddle. Known as "Fiddle Boy," the Tennessee teen performed on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and opened for Ricky Skaggs, who brought him out to the Grand Ole Opry. After mastering the instrument, he's now ready to show off his vocal chops, and he did just that with his version of Don Williams' "Tulsa Time." The young singer chose to join Team Blake, another win for the country singer.

Holly Forbes

Holly Forbes knows how powerful music can be. The care worker, who fell in love with her husband while they were writing songs together, sings to the patients in her charge. Since Elton John has been a big inspiration, Forbes chose "Rocket Man" for her blind audition. Her voice got all the coaches to turn, but she ended up on Team Kelly.

