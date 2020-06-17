All the TV shows canceled (and renewed) in 2020

Ready to survey the 2020 broadcast boneyard?

Below is a list of all the shows that have been canceled this year by the five major networks. We also listed all the shows that were renewed (because let's not just focus on the negative, okay?).

There are still a few titles in limbo for next season (such as The CW's Katy Keene), but at this point, most of the key decisions have been made.

Here's the list of canceled broadcast shows:

ABC

Canceled Shows:

The Baker and the Beauty

Bless This Mess

Emergence

Fresh Off the Boat (planned final season)

How to Get Away With Murder (planned final season)

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (planned final season)

Modern Family (planned final season)

Reef Break

Schooled

Single Parents

Renewed Shows:

20/20

America's Funniest Home Videos

A Million Little Things

American Housewife

American Idol

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette (postponed but will air)

Black-ish

The Conners

Dancing With the Stars

For Life

The Goldbergs

The Good Doctor

Grey's Anatomy

Mixed-ish

The Rookie

Shark Tank

Station 19

Stumptown

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

CBS

Canceled Shows:

Broke

Carol's Second Act

Criminal Minds (planned final season)

God Friended Me

Hawaii Five-0 (planned final season)

Madam Secretary (planned final season)

Man With a Plan

Tommy

Renewed Shows:

48 Hours

60 Minutes

All Rise

The Amazing Race

Blood & Treasure

Blue Bloods

Bob Hearts Abishola

Bull

Evil

FBI

FBI: Most Wanted

MacGyver

Magnum P.I.

Mom

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

The Neighborhood

SEAL Team

Survivor

S.W.A.T.

The Unicorn

Undercover Boss

Young Sheldon

FOX

Canceled Shows:

Almost Family

BH90210

Deputy

Empire (planned final season)

Flirty Dancing

Outmatched

Renewed Shows:

9-1-1

9-1-1: Lone Star

Bless the Harts

Bob's Burgers

Family Guy

Duncanville

Hell's Kitchen

Last Man Standing

Lego Masters (not officially renewed ... but it's expected to return)

The Masked Singer

Mental Samurai

Prodigal Son

The Resident

The Simpsons

NBC

Canceled Shows:

Blindspot (planned final season)

Bluff City Law

The Good Place (planned final season)

The InBetween

Indebted

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector

Perfect Harmony

Sunnyside

Will & Grace (planned final season ... again!)

Renewed Shows:

The Blacklist

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Dateline NBC

Ellen's Game of Games

Good Girls

Law & Order: SVU

Making It

Manifest

New Amsterdam

Superstore

This Is Us

The Voice

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

THE CW

Canceled Shows: The CW? Cancel a show? Perish the thought!

Renewed Shows:

All American

Batwoman

Black Lightning

Charmed

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Dynasty

The Flash

In the Dark

Legacies

Nancy Drew

Riverdale

Roswell, New Mexico

Supergirl