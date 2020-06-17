All the TV shows canceled (and renewed) in 2020
Ready to survey the 2020 broadcast boneyard?
Below is a list of all the shows that have been canceled this year by the five major networks. We also listed all the shows that were renewed (because let's not just focus on the negative, okay?).
There are still a few titles in limbo for next season (such as The CW's Katy Keene), but at this point, most of the key decisions have been made.
Here's the list of canceled broadcast shows:
ABC
Canceled Shows:
The Baker and the Beauty
Bless This Mess
Emergence
Fresh Off the Boat (planned final season)
How to Get Away With Murder (planned final season)
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (planned final season)
Modern Family (planned final season)
Reef Break
Schooled
Single Parents
Renewed Shows:
20/20
America's Funniest Home Videos
A Million Little Things
American Housewife
American Idol
The Bachelor
The Bachelorette (postponed but will air)
Black-ish
The Conners
Dancing With the Stars
For Life
The Goldbergs
The Good Doctor
Grey's Anatomy
Mixed-ish
The Rookie
Shark Tank
Station 19
Stumptown
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
CBS
Canceled Shows:
Broke
Carol's Second Act
Criminal Minds (planned final season)
God Friended Me
Hawaii Five-0 (planned final season)
Madam Secretary (planned final season)
Man With a Plan
Tommy
Renewed Shows:
48 Hours
60 Minutes
All Rise
The Amazing Race
Blood & Treasure
Blue Bloods
Bob Hearts Abishola
Bull
Evil
FBI
FBI: Most Wanted
MacGyver
Magnum P.I.
Mom
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
The Neighborhood
SEAL Team
Survivor
S.W.A.T.
The Unicorn
Undercover Boss
Young Sheldon
FOX
Canceled Shows:
Almost Family
BH90210
Deputy
Empire (planned final season)
Flirty Dancing
Outmatched
Renewed Shows:
9-1-1
9-1-1: Lone Star
Bless the Harts
Bob's Burgers
Family Guy
Duncanville
Hell's Kitchen
Last Man Standing
Lego Masters (not officially renewed ... but it's expected to return)
The Masked Singer
Mental Samurai
Prodigal Son
The Resident
The Simpsons
NBC
Canceled Shows:
Blindspot (planned final season)
Bluff City Law
The Good Place (planned final season)
The InBetween
Indebted
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector
Perfect Harmony
Sunnyside
Will & Grace (planned final season ... again!)
Renewed Shows:
The Blacklist
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago P.D.
Dateline NBC
Ellen's Game of Games
Good Girls
Law & Order: SVU
Making It
Manifest
New Amsterdam
Superstore
This Is Us
The Voice
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
THE CW
Canceled Shows: The CW? Cancel a show? Perish the thought!
Renewed Shows:
All American
Batwoman
Black Lightning
Charmed
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Dynasty
The Flash
In the Dark
Legacies
Nancy Drew
Riverdale
Roswell, New Mexico
Supergirl
