Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie star in Netflix's four-part miniseries based on the beloved and critically adored novel.

All the Light We Cannot See brings Pulitzer Prize winner to life in spine-tingling trailer

All the Light We Cannot See Show More About All the Light We Cannot See type Book genre Fiction

All the Light We Cannot See, the four-part Netflix miniseries based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning, New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, will finally be realized on screen.

Directed by Shawn Levy (The Adam Project, Deadpool 3), the limited series gets an early teaser trailer and a batch of first-look images, all of which show off newcomer Aria Mia Loberti in the starring role: Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind French girl who flees German-occupied Paris with her father during World War II to prevent a coveted diamond from falling into Nazi hands.

The other big role is Werner (Dark's Louis Hofmann), an orphaned German boy who joins a brutal Hitler Youth academy and is later tasked with tracking down illegal broadcasts for the regime. His life becomes intertwined with Marie-Laure's as she and her dad, Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo), seek refuge with her Uncle Etienne (Hugh Laurie), who transmits radio broadcasts as part of the resistance.

All the Light We Cannot See, confirmed to premiere on Netflix this Nov. 2, tracks the lives of kindred souls Marie-Laure and Werner across a decade and how their paths converge in Etienne's home of St. Malo.

Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure LeBlanc in 'All the Light We Cannot See' Aria Mia Loberti stars as Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind French girl who escapes German-occupied Paris in 'All the Light We Cannot See' | Credit: Katalin Vermes/Netflix

Louis Hofmann as Werner in 'All the Light We Cannot See' Louis Hofmann plays Werner, a member of the Hitler Youth who finds a kindred spirit with Marie-Laure in 'All the Light We Cannot See' | Credit: Katalin Vermes/Netflix

Levy, also known for producing Netflix's Stranger Things and Shadow and Bone through his 21 Laps production company, directed all four episodes of All the Light We Cannot See, as well as executive produced the series. He even discovered Loberti after a worldwide casting search for blind and low-vision actresses. Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders and Taboo wrote the miniseries.

Also included in the cast are Lars Eidinger as Von Rumpel, the Nazi Gestapo who pursues the LeBlancs and the diamond they possess; Marion Bailey as Madame Manec, Etienne's longtime housekeeper; and Nell Sutton, the younger version of Marie-Laure.

Author Anthony Doerr's All the Light We Cannot See was published in 2014 and quickly rose in notoriety and popularity. Spending 200 weeks on The New York Times best-seller's list, the novel has sold more than 5.7 million copies in North America across print, e-book, and audiobook formats, with an additional 9.5 million copies sold worldwide.

Nell Sutton and Mark Ruffalo in 'All the Light We Cannot See' A young Marie-Laure (Nell Sutton) and her father (Mark Ruffalo) in 'All the Light We Cannot See' | Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Hugh Laurie as Uncle Etienne in 'All the Light We Cannot See' Hugh Laurie as Uncle Etienne in 'All the Light We Cannot See' | Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

In a 2014 review, EW's JoJo Marshall called the work "a vignette of breathless foreboding" that serves as "a testament to the buoyancy of our dreams, carrying us into the light through the darkest nights."

All the Light We Cannot See was awarded the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction in the same year.

See the first-look trailer and images for the miniseries above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: