All the Light We Cannot See tells of the converging paths of Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind French teen who's forced to flee Paris with her father as the Nazis invade, and Werner Pfennig, a German orphan with a natural affinity for radios who's forcibly indoctrinated into the Reich to track down illegal broadcasts. The book, Levy continues, comes from "this notion that the human eye can only see one 10-trillionth of all the light in the universe, and that as humans we're ultimately limited in what we can perceive. But the advent of radio, which was on the one hand a tool of propaganda for the Nazis, was also a way of sharing truth and beauty and information — not to mention codes [from those] that believed the world could be better. It was very interesting to me and maybe not what I would've thought quite as much about were it not for conversations with [Doerr]."