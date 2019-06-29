See Zoe Kravitz's Big Little Lies costars and more celebrating her wedding weekend

By EW Staff
June 28, 2019 at 08:24 PM EDT

From Monterey to Paris

Foc Kan/WireImage

Zoe Kravitz is marrying Karl Glusman this weekend in Paris and some of her Big Little Lies costars have arrived to help celebrate her big day. But they’re not the only ones in town for the occasion. Click through the gallery to see the stars who attended the rehearsal dinner at Restaurant Lapérouse the night before the nuptials begin.

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Reese Witherspoon

Pierre Suu/GC Images
Laura Dern

Pierre Suu/GC Images
Shailene Woodley

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Lisa Bonet

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Lenny Kravitz

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Chris Pine

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Denzel Washington 

Pierre Suu/GC Images
Cara Delevingne

Pierre Suu/GC Images
Annabelle Wallis

Pierre Suu/GC Images
