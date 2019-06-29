See Zoe Kravitz's Big Little Lies costars and more celebrating her wedding weekend

From Monterey to Paris
Foc Kan/WireImage
Zoe Kravitz is marrying Karl Glusman this weekend in Paris and some of her Big Little Lies costars have arrived to help celebrate her big day. But they’re not the only ones in town for the occasion. Click through the gallery to see the stars who attended the rehearsal dinner at Restaurant Lapérouse the night before the nuptials begin.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman
Pierre Suu/GC Images
Reese Witherspoon
Pierre Suu/GC Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Laura Dern
Pierre Suu/GC Images
Advertisement
Shailene Woodley
Pierre Suu/GC Images
Lisa Bonet
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lenny Kravitz
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Advertisement
Chris Pine
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Denzel Washington
Pierre Suu/GC Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cara Delevingne
Pierre Suu/GC Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Annabelle Wallis
Pierre Suu/GC Images
Advertisement