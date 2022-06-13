Watch Jersey Shore, Love Is Blind, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Geordie Shore, Acapulco Shore, Rio Shore, and Bachelor in Paradise alums come together for the first-of-its-kind, ultimate party competition series.

Things go from G.T.L. to 'G.T. Hell' in first trailer for All Star Shore

What happens when you put a bunch of reality show alums from Jersey Shore, Love Is Blind, RuPaul's Drag Race, Geordie Shore, Acapulco Shore, Rio Shore, and Bachelor in Paradise together for one ultimate party competition series? Well, total chaos, basically. Come on, what else did you expect?!

The first trailer for Paramount+'s upcoming, first-of-its-kind show All Star Shore is here, and if you thought these reality stars were wild on their original shows, you haven't seen anything yet. Drinks get thrown in someone's face, there's talk about maybe trying to destroy someone's marriage — and that's just the drama happening in the house. Add in the cutthroat high stakes of battling it out for a cash prize and there's no telling just how far these reality show stars will go to emerge victorious.

All Star Shore brings together 14 reality TV stars for an epic vacation at the ultimate shore house in the Canary Islands as they're forced to work together — as well as against each other — in party-style challenges including "Party Pong," "Shots and Found," and more. The cast includes Angelina Pivarnick (Jersey Shore), Bethan Kershaw (Geordie Shore), Blake Horstmann (Bachelor in Paradise), Chloe Ferry (Geordie Shore), Giannina Gibelli (Love Is Blind), James Tindale (Geordie Shore), Joey Essex (The Only Way Is Essex), Johnny Middlebrooks (Love Island), Karime Pindter (Acapulco Shore), Luis "Potro" Caballero (Acapulco Shore), Marina Gregory (The Circle: Brazil), Ricardo Salusse (Rio Shore), Trina Njoroge (Love Island), and Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo (RuPaul's Drag Race).

Check out the first trailer for the new series below:

All Star Shore premieres Wednesday, June 29 on Paramount+.

