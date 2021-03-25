All Rise drops creator and co-showrunner amid accusations of misconduct and racism

Greg Spottiswood, the creator and co-showrunner of the CBS legal drama All Rise has lost his job amid allegations of inappropriate and racist language in the writers room.

"Warner Bros. Television has relieved All Rise executive producer Greg Spottiswood of his duties, effective immediately," the studio said in a statement. "Executive producer Dee Harris-Lawrence will continue to serve as showrunner of the series, working closely with fellow executive producers Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein. We remain committed, at all times, to providing a safe and inclusive working environment on our productions and for all employees."

As first reported by Deadline, Spottiswood also lost his talent agency, APA.

Last August, the New York Times reported that writers on the show which features a Black woman as the lead character were often at odds with Spottiswood when it came to race and gender. Five writers left the legal drama, three of whom were persons of color. Spottiswood, who's white, made the lead character a Black woman (played by Simone Missick) even though the story is loosely based on a 2005 nonfiction book about a white male judge in Illinois.

Writer Shernold Edwards told the Times that, as a Black woman, she "had to do so much behind the scenes to keep these scripts from being racist and offensive."

She was one of the scribes who left the show. Writer Sunil Nayar also told NYT that he left the show after clashing with Spottiswood over the portrayals of people with color. He also felt like he was hired to be a token "brown guy."

"It became clear to me, when I left the show, that I was only there because I'm the brown guy," Nayar, who's Indian-American, told the NYT. "Greg hired me to be his brown guy."

EW was unable to reach Spottiswood for comment.

All Rise is in its second season on CBS.