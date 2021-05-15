All Rise and The Unicorn canceled at CBS

Court is no longer in session for All Rise, and The Unicorn will ride no more: both shows will not return for another season on CBS.

The Unicorn, which starred Walton Goggins as a recently widowed father trying to re-enter the dating scene, aired its second season finale on March 18. All Rise, which also lasted two seasons, will air its final episode on May 24.

All Rise followed an idealistic Los Angeles judge (played by Simone Missick) and the cases and personal lives of various courthouse figures. The show had been plagued by behind-the-scenes turmoil, with much of the writing staff departing after the first season, saying they repeatedly clashed with showrunner Greg Spottiswood over the show's treatment of race and gender. Spottiswood was dismissed in March 2021.

CBS also announced Saturday dramas Clarice and SEAL Team are moving to streaming service Paramount+. The network previously announced renewals for Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, Bull, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, Magnum P.I., NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles, Survivor, SWAT, The Equalizer, The Neighborhood, Tough as Nails, and Young Sheldon.