Prepare the fire hose: All of Us Are Dead has been renewed for season 2 at Netflix

Time to dust up on those archery skills.

Netflix's popular South Korean coming-of-age zombie apocalypse horror series All of Us Are Dead has been renewed for season 2, the cast announced during the streamer's Geeked Week Monday.

Based on the 2009 WEBTOON digital comic Now at Our School, the series follows a group of enterprising students at Hyosan High as they fight a zombie outbreak while trapped within the overrun halls of the institution — one that becomes ground zero after a grieving science teacher tries to resurrect his son.

Park Solomon, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Yoon Chan-young, Yoo In-soo, and Lee Yoo-Mi make up the cast of students and bullies struggling to survive, hatching ingenious plans to stay safe (see: scaling a building with a fire hose) while the undead — not to mention, inept social media influencers entering the city for content — wreak havoc outside.

Following its Jan. 28 debut, All of Us Are Dead followed in the gory footsteps of global sensation Squid Game and reached No. 1 on Netflix, making South Korea the first country to nab multiple No. 1 spots on Netflix's daily U.S. Top 10 viewership. With bloody good numbers like these, it's no surprise that the series nabbed a second season.

Co-creator and director Lee Jae-kyoo, for his part, told The Korea Herald and other local outlets in February that much of the first season was set up with the intention for a season 2. Mid-way through season 1, survivors are confronted with a new breed of asymptomatic "super" zombies ("halfbies"), including Nam-ra (Cho), making way for new storylines.

"Many directions, settings and scenes were intentionally produced to expand the story into an additional season, including the introduction of the new races of zombies — immune and immortal," Lee said. "If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity's survival, the next season can talk about the survival of zombies. I hope to present viewers with another season."

The series, like others that have come before it, is a bleak meditation on humanity, exploring the metaphorical monsters people become in order to survive. Lee added that he hoped the themes would inspire reflection.

"The origin of zombie virus was introduced in the series as an attempt to highlight the people who take responsibility and those who do not when an event, such as school violence, occurs," Lee said. "Though it is another zombie action thriller, I thought the series provides the viewers with a chance to think about what kind of people they are."

