South Korea has now produced the first two non-English language series to top Netflix's daily U.S. viewership.

All of Us Are Dead follows in Squid Game's bloody footsteps to reach No. 1 on Netflix

The zombie revolution is being televised and South Korea is leading the charge.

After creating a genuine global sensation with Squid Game, its meditation on late-stage capitalism and the power of matching track suits, South Korea has produced its second No. 1 series with All of Us Are Dead.

The coming-of-age zombie drama clawed its way to the peak of Netflix's daily U.S. Top 10 seven days after its release on Jan. 28. While Squid Game only took four days on its road to becoming Netflix's most watched show ever, with this latest feat, South Korea becomes the first country to notch multiple non-English language series atop the Netflix Top 10.

All of us are Dead 'All of Us Are Dead' | Credit: Yang Hae-sung/Netflix

Based on the popular webtoon Now at Our School, All of Us Are Dead follows the ingenious students of Hyosan High as they fight a zombie outbreak that threatens to overwhelm their entire city, all the while reminding us that the undead, not climate change, are our greatest existential threat.

The series is created and directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su, with Lee JQ also serving as showrunner, and Chun Sung-il is writer. The cast includes Park Ji-hu (Nam On-jo), Yoon Chan-young, (Lee Cheong-san), Cho Yi-hyun (Choi Nam-ra), Lomon (Lee Su-hyeok), Yoo In-soo (Yoon Gwi-nam), Lim Jae-hyeok (Yang Dae-su), and Lee You-mi (Lee Na-yeon).

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, all 12 episodes of All of Us Are Dead are currently streaming on Netflix.

