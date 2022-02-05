4 times the Hyosan High School students MacGyver'd their way to safety on All Of Us Are Dead

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season 1 of All Of Us Are Dead.

Time to learn how to survive being overrun by the undead!

On the South Korean series All Of Us Are Dead, the students of Hyosan High School are in an increasingly tight spot as zombies take over the school. It all starts with a teacher who creates a virus to save his son, but things spiral out of control when a student becomes a zombie.

With the zombie outbreak and no help in sight, the students are forced to avoid the undead by outrunning and outsmarting them. As their school — and eventually city — is overrun, the teens hide in classrooms, on the school's roof, and even vents to stay safe. Hiding isn't enough when more and more students, faculty, and first responders become zombies and permeate the campus, so the kids have to get creative. Here are some of their most innovative solutions for big and small problems.

1. Scaling a building with a hose

All of us are Dead Credit: Yang Hae-sung/Netflix

After fleeing one classroom, the students end up in another that is not secured at all and need a way out. They have nowhere to go, and as they scramble, Lee Cheong-san (Chan-Young Yoon) suggests they go out the open window by using the hose in the hallway. They risk the zombies getting in, but the students get the hose into the classroom with the help of an anatomical model's arm. Creating footholds with the hose, the students climb down a few floors, where they find English teacher Park Sun-Hwa (Lee Sang-hee) in a zombie-less room.

2. Using music as a distraction

All of us are Dead Credit: Yang Hae-sung/Netflix

Through experimentation or a desperate need to survive, several groups on All Of Us Are Dead discover the zombies are drawn to specific frequencies by playing music. The students at Hyson use music to get Lee Cheong-san to safety when he's separated from the group at one point.

The information becomes crucial when Yang Dae-Su (Im Jae-hyuk) reminds Nam On-jo (Ji-hu Park) of it in an off-hand comment. Stuck in the music room with zombies at both exits, they decide to use music to lure the zombies inside the room. The plan is to create a barricade of desks and chairs allowing the zombies to move from the hallway to the front door. As the undead fills one side, the students attempt to run out the back door. The music they play isn't loud enough, though, so they start screaming and playing instruments so that they can make their way upstairs to safety.

3. Hyoson High School's makeshift bathroom

All of us are Dead Credit: Yang Hae-sung/Netflix

While hiding in the AV room, the students have a moment of quiet and realize they have to use the bathroom. In an extended scene full of levity, they discuss how to solve this particular problem without risking their lives. Yang Dae-Su suggests pulling down their pants and hanging out the open window, but Nam On-jo decides that turning the recording studio into a bathroom is a better option. The window is blocked using paper; metal cabinets are moved into place to create a stall; the improvised toilet is made up using mop heads and other absorbent items. The standout scene gives the students, and viewers, a moment to breathe amidst the bleak circumstances the characters face.

4. When gym equipment came to the rescue

All of us are Dead Credit: Yang Hae-sung/Netflix

Two groups of surviving students are trapped in the gym's equipment storage room when Lee Su-hyeok (Park Solomon) starts grabbing the cages holding different balls. He suggests they tie the cages together in a circle to create a shield so they can get through the zombies in the gym. They begin pushing through the gym, and the plan is working until they have trouble pushing against the force of the hoard of zombies.

They eventually make it through, but only after a bitten Oh Joon-young (Ahn Seung-Hyun) uses the last moments before turning into one himself to draw enough of the zombies away for the group to push themselves to safety.

All Of Us Are Dead is currently streaming on Netflix.

