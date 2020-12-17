All My Children revival in development at ABC from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

All My Children type TV Show network ABC genre Soaps

ABC is planning a return to Pine Valley.

A primetime revival of All My Children is in the early stages of development at the network, EW has learned, with former AMC stars Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos executive producing. The revival, currently titled Pine Valley, will follow a young journalist with a secret agenda who arrives in town intent on exposing the dark and murderous history of Pine Valley. However, they soon become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families.

Leo Richardson (Katy Keene, EastEnders) is writing and executive producing the project, with Robert Nixon (son of AMC creator Agnes Nixon) also on board as an EP.

All My Children originally ran on ABC for 41 years, from 1970 to 2011, when the network canceled the daytime soap opera. (It was previously revived as a short-lived web series in 2013.) Ripa played Hayley Vaughan on the series from 1990 to 2002, with Consuelos playing Mateo Santos from 1995 to 2002. (The two married in 1996.)

"I don't think that any of us — if the time was right — would say no to that!" Walt Willey (who played Jackson Montgomery) told EW at the time. "It's such a wonderful piece of Americana. The fans who loved us so much, and we love them just as much. We'd do it for them."