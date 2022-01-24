Spencer's football dreams are 'shattering' as graduation looms in exclusive All American promo
So far, All American's fourth season hasn't shied away from massive emotional twists and turns for its characters. And when the season returns with new episodes, fans can expect more of the same.
EW has an exclusive look at a new promo for the series' return, complete with romance, friendship, drama, and of course, football. But will Spencer's (Daniel Ezra) future with football be exactly what he always pictured? With high school graduation approaching, the teens are starting to ponder what comes next: Will they all remain friends? Will they chase their dreams? But in Spencer's case, he has to make sure he doesn't get expelled first.
Once again, Spencer will find himself facing a tough decision when it comes to his football dreams and his morals. As he says in the promo, "My football dreams are shattering."
Watch the exclusive promo above.
All American returns Monday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.
