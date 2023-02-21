WARNING: This post contains spoilers from the Feb. 20 episode of All American, "Lost One."

Laura Baker's (Monét Mazur) grief is understandably running deep.

All American began processing the loss of Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) with an episode that explored Laura's pain. In the hour, the Bakers' village comes together to plan Billy's funeral. Overwhelmed by the loss of her soulmate, Laura struggles, but at the end, she attends a big celebration of life Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling) puts together where she finally faces Jabari (Simeon Daise), and she begins to embrace their community as they continue to grieve.

We spoke to Mazur about the emotional hour and what's ahead on All American.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: This was such an emotional episode for you. What was your first reaction to reading the script?

MONÉT MAZUR: The episode is focused on Laura and her grief. It's very daunting. It's definitely a heavier-toned episode than we usually shoot in certain aspects. Laura is dealing with losing her husband, her partner, her best friend, her children's father. I've dealt with grief and loss, but not in that particular way, but I had to dig really, really deep. It was very surreal to shoot. It was very sad and I just sort of stayed in that place for the two weeks or so that we shot.

Was there a scene or moment that was particularly difficult to film?

The scene when we're all in the kitchen and [Laura] becomes unhinged and snaps at Spencer [Daniel Ezra] about the food, which was obviously not about the food. That was a pivotal moment for Laura's character because we've never seen her lose control or composure. She's the one always fixing things, that can handle everything, and comes up with the solution. She's very even-keeled. I don't think I've ever raised my voice as [Laura]. When we shot it and I sort of barked at him, everybody turned and looked at me like a deer in headlights because no one had ever heard me scream or yell like that before. The look on their faces was really heartbreaking.

Laura and Willie (Brent Jennings) have some incredible moments in this episode. What was like working with Brent?

That was actually one of the most lovely parts of shooting that episode. Brent has come on and off since the beginning and our characters have grown closer through the seasons. He really carried me through this episode. He was so giving and present in all those scenes. I remember looking at him and he was just receiving my dialogue in a way that didn't even feel like we were acting, but we were grieving this person together that we lost. He's lovely. I adore him.

What was shooting that emotional funeral scene like for you and the cast?

It was surreal because there was a casket and pictures of Taye around. We've filmed a few things in that church before, so it was a familiar space. We goof around a lot and have so much fun together on set, but it was definitely a somber day. Everybody was just in their own headspace, so it was more quiet. It was the first episode we shot without Taye and it just didn't seem real. He's a huge presence to lose.

Laura has a strong reaction to seeing Jabari. Can you tease where their journey goes from here?

[Jabari] needs to come to terms with the fact that he can't walk around carrying his guilt, even though Billy went back to save him. It was [Billy's] choice and there was nothing that he could have done to change the outcome. It's the only way he can move forward and the only way Laura is able to move forward is by realizing the advice she's giving Jabari is the advice she needs herself. It's a huge lesson for both of them, but Laura needed someone to blame and he was the easiest target.

Laura and the Bakers' entire village is still processing this loss, but is there anything you can share about what's ahead for Laura?

We've seen Laura go from being a very high-powered lawyer to being DA to going back to being a lawyer in a different way trying to make a difference. What she extrapolates through that speech at the end of the episode is that she can create the kind of change that Billy did within their community by giving these kids a platform. I don't think she realized she was able to empower other people so much until that moment when she sees this huge community come together because of her husband. It's going to change the direction of how she practices law a little bit. You will get to see that this season and it will be an interesting new direction for Laura.

There's a moment where Laura is looking back on when she renewed her vows with Billy. What were some of your favorite Laura-Billy moments working with Taye?

I've never had so much fun at work with someone. We laughed so much over the past five seasons. I remember when we did the scene where we're back together and we're hiding it. We go out and Laura gets tipsy, so they come home and start making out then the kids come down. He hides behind the couch and I knock over a lamp. It was a funny scene to shoot because it felt like the first time we brought broad comedy into the show.

Just trying to get through a take with Taye without laughing is very difficult because he'd go cross-eyed on his reverse coverage to try and get you to laugh when the camera's not on him.

We see Olivia [Samantha Logan] grab a bottle from Billy's desk at the very end of the episode. What's next?

The way they've written the next few episodes is very interesting and very, very smart because it really isolates each character and how they're processing their grief. Everybody's completely different, so next we'll focus on Olivia and how challenging it is for her and her sobriety dealing with losing her father. Then we go through Jordan's episode, which is about a young man trying to figure out how to move through the world without his father and what his legacy is.

All American airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

