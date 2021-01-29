All American star Michael Evans Behling talks summer secrets: 'Jaws will drop'

All American type TV Show network The CW genre Drama

Jordan Baker has a lot going on this season on All American. Not only did Simone (Geffri Maya) just put her baby up for adoption, but on the football field, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is having to prove himself to a new coach, all while his dad coaches Spencer (Daniel Ezra) at South Crenshaw. And then there's the question of what the heck happened this summer.

EW spoke with Behling about Jordan's journey this year, episodes to look out for, and what secret he might be holding onto from the summer. Additionally, check out an exclusive promo for the season above.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Now that Jordan has passed his new coach's first test, how would you describe their relationship moving forward?

MICHAEL EVANS BEHLING: It gets better. She definitely tested him and he stepped up to the plate, which I was happy to see when I read the script. I'm glad he was able to do that. As the series goes on, I think they continue to have a little bit of back-and-forth for a bit, but then as we get further they start to respect each other, and that respect allows them to grow even closer as a player and a coach. I think it makes for a better football season overall.

At some point, Jordan's going to have to compete against Spencer and his own father. Have you thought much about how that will affect Jordan?

It's going to be interesting. They won't play each other in the regular season, so whenever they play it's going to be for the full bag of chips, all the candy. Whenever that happens, I honestly don't know; I've thought about it a little bit and I think whoever comes out on top, they're going to be torn. I think whoever wins, they'll have respect and love for each other, but it's going to be, "I love you, but at the same time I'm going to do everything in my power to beat you." It's a weird dynamic when it gets to that game. It will be fun to play. We haven't shot any of that yet. Whenever we get to that point, it's going to be a battle, for sure.

A little competition is one thing, but when players feel like their futures are on the line, it becomes something else.

Exactly. That's one of the reasons Jordan was so upset at Spencer in episode 1. Not only did he lose his brother and his dad in a short span, but also what you're talking about, later on, everything's riding on this season and now they have to compete against each other. I think all of that was wrapped up into that nice, beautiful package that eventually led to that fight.

I've loved watching Jordan and Simone's relationship develop. What's next for them?

Honestly, I think that of all the summer secrets that will eventually come out, they have one of the biggest ones. I might be biased. [Laughs] But I think whenever that comes out that, everyone will be very shocked. However, I will say that their relationship as far as what the future holds, I think it's episode 3 or 4, you'll see a little bit more of the fallout of her giving up the child and Jordan coming to terms with that. It gets a little rocky for them, but in the end they always find each other. That's the beautiful thing about their relationship. Jordan's madly in love with her. But at the same time, they've only known each other for a little over a year, if that, so you're also going to see that come into play as far as upsetting each other and finding out big things about each other that they didn't know. It's going to be a roller coaster.

You're now in your third season of playing this character. Is there a side of Jordan you'd like to see more of in the future?

I would like to see him dive more into the son aspect and connect with Laura [Monét Mazur]. I think he's had his moments to connect with Billy over the seasons, and it's been great. Now I'd love to see him connect with Laura a little bit more, and also with that, even connect more to Crenshaw. We saw a little bit of it in season 1 and maybe even season 2, but for him to try to connect a little bit more to the other half of him would be nice to see. But for me personally, I'd love to see him connect with Laura this season. I'd love to see them have that mother-son dynamic because I know me, personally, I'm a mama's boy, and I feel like Jordan could be a mama's boy if he has room to play into that. I think that'd be pretty cool to see.

Looking down the line this season, which episodes are you most excited for fans to see?

Episode 6 and 7. Over those two weeks, jaws will drop, tissues may be utilized. To speak frankly, s--- hits the fan.

All American airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

