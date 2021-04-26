All American boss on what comes next after Jordan's injury

All American type TV Show network The CW genre Drama

Sports

Jordan Baker's world was turned upside down in the most recent episode of All American, which ended with him finding out that his latest injury means he can't play for the rest of the football season. And considering that Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is a senior in high school, the news could have a serious impact on his future.

"We wanted to tackle this because it is a reality in sports, especially in high school athletes and the very high-pressured nature of student athletics," All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll tells EW. "Jordan's going to have to sit with this one for a while. Football has been everything to him. It's been his connection to his father, it has been what brought him a brother and a best friend in Spencer, it has been his identity for so long. To have that ripped away from him before he's ready has repercussions."

Carroll says that although the journey won't be an easy one, there is always hope. "It's not going to be us taking him down this dark tunnel and leaving him there," she says. "It's going to be what we always do, which is, 'How does this nonconventional group of friends that are like family rally around each other when they really need each other?' We're going to see that with Jordan. We're going to see Jordan make some decisions that will have ripple effects for not just him, but for some of the people closest to him that love him."

All American Daniel Ezra, Geffri Maya, Michael Evans Behling, Taye Diggs, and Monet Mazur on 'All American' | Credit: Lisa Rose/The CW

Jordan isn't the only one undergoing a life change. Olivia (Samantha Logan) is once again seeking help with her addiction, landing a new sponsor and trying to get her life back on track. "Again, we wanted it to not just be about 'What does this realistically look like?' but 'How do we make our way to the light at the end of the tunnel? How do we get Olivia help, and how does she return stronger and better for this experience," says Carroll. "We're a show that prides ourselves on authentic portrayal of our youth, but also on leaving our viewers with hope at the end."

As for what that means for the romance between Olivia and Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Carroll says, "There's no denying the love between Olivia and Spencer, but they would both be doing themselves a disservice if they came into this relationship anything other than whole. They love each other too much for that."

All American airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

Related content: