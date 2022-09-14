Daniel Ezra and Geffri Maya share the stories they're proud of from the All American universe

The stars of All American and All American: Homecoming have a fun and powerful conversation about their respective shows.

Daniel Ezra and Geffri Maya are in the building!

Ahead of the All American universe returning to The CW, we got stars Daniel Ezra and Geffri Maya to have a conversation about their respective shows. After three seasons and a backdoor pilot, Maya's character Simone Hicks starred in her spinoff All American: Homecoming. As for Ezra, while his character Spencer James and his friends entered adulthood after high school graduation, he added director to his resume in season 4. The two stars discussed missing working together, how their characters' stories resonate with viewers, and the importance of rest.

For one thing, Ezra talks about how beneficial it is for viewers to see characters like Spencer and Simone. The All American star is proud to be telling Spencer's story as he matures and continues to strive for his dreams. "Being young in America is in itself often a challenge and so seeing these kids, as well as Spencer, go through that — it's good to be part of it," he says.

All American — “Ludacrismas” — Photo Credit: Troy Harvey/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved Daniel Ezra on 'All American' | Credit: The CW

Seeing Spencer work out his savior complex through therapy is a prime example of that exploration of what young people go through. Born from his discussions with showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll about his experience, Ezra is happy those conversations made their way into the scripts. "It was almost like a second form of therapy for me," Ezra says, "I was able to go through that stuff myself, in my own therapy sessions, but then again, an extra therapy session as Spencer."

For Maya, getting to tell the story of teen mother Simone is an honor because of how it highlights support. "It's beautiful to shed light on a situation where a family made a decision that they felt was best for the livelihood of the child, [and] the teenager stayed in contact with the family," she explains.

With teen pregnancy being depicted in media as taboo and the recent overturning Roe v. Wade, Simone's existence is increasingly important. "I'm happy to be able to tell a story about a young Black girl who not only had a child as a teenager, but is still chasing the dream, still going to an HBCU, still literally living out her life with a great support system," she shares. "When I was a teenager there were certain things I didn't have to worry about because my mother didn't let me face it. But, these kids, they're built different, and they're strong, they're intelligent, and they have a voice."

All American: Homecoming — “We Need A Resolution” — Photo Credit: Troy Harvey/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved Geffri Maya on 'All American: Homecoming' | Credit: The CW

The actors also discuss what it was like to expand the universe of a popular show with a spinoff and for Maya to step into a lead role. "I had to learn how to honor my time off. I had to find time to sleep and to rest. I had to find time for me," she explains.

As Maya took on new responsibilities with All American: Homecoming, Ezra added director to his resume when he helmed All American season 4 episode "Babies and Fools." "New creative challenges [are] like sex to me," he says, "There's nothing that excites me more than the idea of something that's a little bit scary. [Directing] was a brand new thing, and that's scary and intimidating, so whatever the next one comes, I'll take it."

All American and All American: Homecoming return Oct. 10 on The CW.

