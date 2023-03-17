Lucas exited the show in December. Hammond will co-host the baking competition alongside Noel Fielding and head judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Former Big Brother star, TV personality, and actress Alison Hammond has found sweet success as the new host of The Great British Baking Show.

Three months after comedian and actor Matt Lucas departed the show as cohost, the series' official Twitter account announced his replacement on Friday morning.

"We're delighted to announce that Alison Hammond will be joining forces with Noel Fielding to host the next series of The Great British Bake Off [known as The Great British Baking Show in the United States] on Channel 4 later this year," read the show's tweet. "We cannot wait!"

Hammond also shared a video of herself posing next to a cake featuring a small sugar molding of herself standing next to the show's judges, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, as well as a small replica of Fielding.

"It's OFFICIAL!!!" she wrote in the video's caption. "It's happening The Great British Bake off! Let's have it!"

Lucas announced his departure from the beloved program — which airs on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom and on Netflix in the United States — during the holiday season, calling his three-season run on the baking competition "a delicious experience."

Leith later spoke on Lucas' potential replacement in an interview on British TV.

"I'd like somebody that I've heard of!" she quipped on ITV's Lorraine. "I never understood Matt and Noel's jokes anyway."

Hammond is a popular pop culture figure in the United Kingdom, having competed on season 3 of the region's Big Brother series before becoming a reporter on ITV's This Morning, where she memorably conducted a viral interview with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling.

In addition to her work as an on-air reporter, Hammond has also appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Strictly Come Dancing, and I Can See Your Voice, with scripted roles on Doctors and The Dumping Ground.

The Great British Baking Show is expected to return to Channel 4 and Netflix later this year.

