Alison Brie says 'don't hold your breath' for a GLOW movie: 'It might take a minute'

GLOW type TV Show network Netflix

Having spent the last several years fielding questions about a potential Community movie, Alison Brie seems determined to head a similar line of questioning about GLOW off at the pass.

After Netflix canceled the series, rescinding its fourth-season renewal, earlier this year, speculation quickly began about whether the streaming service would greenlight a GLOW movie to wrap up the show's dangling story threads. In their first reunion after the cancellation, the cast expressed enthusiasm for this plan, and Brie's costar Marc Maron advocated for a film in an Instagram Live video last month.

"I think what they should do is… let us make a movie," he said. "I mean, let us wrap it up in a two-hour Netflix movie. They had the whole season laid out. We know where it’s gonna go. Why don’t you give the showrunners and the writers and the cast the opportunity to finish the story in a movie?"

Brie, however, isn't exactly hopeful that such a project could get off the ground. "I certainly think a movie could tie everything up," the actress said in a forthcoming episode of The Playlist's The Fourth Wall podcast. "I’m a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that’s gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID. And I’m also part of the Community cast, who’s been trying to get a movie going for six years, so what I’m saying is don’t hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute."

Even without a movie to wrap it all up, however, Brie is proud of what the cast and crew were able to achieve with the series. "It’s definitely a bummer," she said. "I’m going to miss playing with those incredible women and Marc Maron and Chris Lowell. But you know, we’re so lucky. We’re lucky that we got to make three, to me, perfect seasons of a show. I love it so much and it will live on Netflix forever. So people can still check it out."

People can also check out not one, but two films starring Brie this holiday season: Hulu's queer rom-com Happiest Season and Carey Mulligan's awards-hopeful thriller Promising Young Woman. But in the meantime, feel free to binge both Community and GLOW on Netflix so you, too can join the legion of outraged fans.

Related content: