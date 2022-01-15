The musician proved she's that girl we knew she was when she pulled an Alyssa Edwards All Stars 2 mirror reveal on part two of the Drag Race season 14 premiere.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter channeled Drag Race icon Alyssa Edwards and the All Stars 2 cast on Friday's episode, when she surprised the season 14 gals from behind the Werk Room's makeup mirror.

Alicia Keys in the Werk Room mirror Alicia Keys channels 'All Stars 2' mirror moment on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

"Hey queens!" a disembodied voice said as the second set of season 14 queens — DeJa Skye, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Lady Camden, Jasmine Kennedie, Jorgeous, Daya Betty, and Maddy Morphosis — got ready for their next challenge. The queens' attention soon turned to the mirror wall, when Keys appeared under a spot of bright light in a bit that recalled the moment each of the All Stars 2 eliminated queens re-entered the competition in the same fashion.

RuPaul's Drag Race The iconic 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2' mirror moment. | Credit: VH1/World of Wonder

Keys later told the queens she was proud of them for their accomplishments, and offered a bit of advice before they hit the Main Stage.

"The reason why you inspire me is because I feel like we should not hold back. We should be able to be as bold and as brave and as big and as powerful as we want to be," Keys told the queens as they gagged over her presence. "So, don't let anybody hold you back. This is your time, this is your moment, and you're going to show everyone just how special and amazing you are. So, go smash the whole situation!"

RuPaul's Drag Race Alicia Keys channels Alyssa Edwards 'All Stars 2' mirror moment on 'Drag Race.' | Credit: VH1/World of Wonder

Keys' appearance caps the one-two punch of celebrity talent that graced the two-part season 14 premiere across the last two episodes. Last week, singer Lizzo sat on the panel to help judge the first half of the new cast, with her sweet critiques even moving one queen — instant fan favorite Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté — to tears.

Ahead, season 14 will welcome more celebrities into the mix, including a special guest appearance by Jennifer Lopez.

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1.

