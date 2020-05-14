Ali Stroker to guest-star on The Bold Type season 4

The Bold Type type TV Show network Freeform genre Comedy,

Drama

When The Bold Type returns for the second half of its fourth season, Sutton Brady-Hunter (Meghann Fahy) won't just be experiencing married life for the first time. After years of running errands for Oliver (Stephen Conrad Moore) as an assistant in Scarlet magazine's fashion department, she's about to take on her first photo shoot as a full-blown stylist. And that means everything as to be perfect, starting with the clothes.

Sutton's hunt for the designer outfit of her dreams will lead her to the doorstep of an old friend named Olivia. EW can exclusively reveal that Tony-winning guest star Ali Stroker will play Olivia, a no-B.S. fashion rep who has a problematic history with Sutton's client. (Spoiler: It causes some issues.)

"Olivia is a hardass. Nobody gets past Olivia," Stroker says of her character. "But she's also kind and will do things for her friends. And Sutton is one of her friends."

Fahy is also one of Stroker's friends, which is one of the reasons Stroker jumped at the opportunity to join the Freeform drama. "I love The Bold Type," Stroker says with a laugh. "I've known Meghann and [costar] Katie [Stevens] for years, so when the call came in that they wanted me, I was like, 'Yes!'"

Get an exclusive first look at Stroker as Olivia above.

