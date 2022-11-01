Things are never as they seem in these supposedly idyllic towns.

In Three Pines, a new drama adapted from The Chief Inspector Gamache novels by New York Times best-selling author Louise Penny, Alfred Molina's Armand Gamache is about to learn this the hard way. EW has the exclusive first trailer for the eight-part series, below.

In it, we meet the beloved detective as he investigates a murder beneath the serene surface of the titular Quebec village. Although, before he knows it, one victim quickly devolves into three dead bodies, and he's finding long buried secrets — and facing a few of his own ghosts. But, hey, at least there are good meals involved, as Gamache points out in the trailer.

Three Pines Alfred Molina in 'Three Pines' | Credit: Prime Video

Per the series' official synopsis, Three Pines also "interweaves a dark, mysterious, serial-story, which uncovers police failings to properly investigate cases of missing Indigenous women, as well as corruption at the heart of the provincial Sûreté du Québec police force." Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, and Sarah Booth star alongside Molina as members of Gamache's investigation team.

The trailer also teases some of the village's eccentric residents, which will include the owners of the Bistro, Gabri (Pierre Simpson) and Olivier (Frédéric-Antoine Guimond); artists Peter (Julian Bailey) and Clara (Anna Tierney); psychologist-turned-bookshop-owner, Myrna (Tamara Brown); gallery owner Bea (Tantoo Cardinal); and the irascible poet Ruth (Clare Coulter). The cast also includes Marie-France Lambert, Frank Schorpion, Marcel Jeannin, Georgina Lynn Lightning, Crystle Lightning, Isabel Deroy-Olson, and Anna Lambe.

Three Pines is executive produced by Andy Harries, Sharon Hughff, and John Phillips for Left Bank Pictures, as well as Sam Donovan, Emilia di Girolamo, and Alfred Molina. The series is written by di Girolamo, who adapted the novels as lead writer, and Catherine Tregenna, who penned two episodes. John Griffin is a series producer. Directors include Sam Donovan, Mohawk director Tracey Deer and Daniel Grou.

Three Pines will premiere exclusively on Dec. 2 with two episodes weekly on Prime Video in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Greenland.

